ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $261,917.50

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $261,917.50 and approximately $126,618.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,289,935 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.