Impleum Hits One Day Volume of $47.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Impleum has a market cap of $58,133.95 and approximately $47.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impleum has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,112,686 coins and its circulating supply is 10,005,740 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

