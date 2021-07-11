Incent Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $40,114.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.