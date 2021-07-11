Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

