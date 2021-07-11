Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.17 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $200.09 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.84 or 0.00020139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,264,470 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

