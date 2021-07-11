Ink (INK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,002.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $420,045.08 and $1,002.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.