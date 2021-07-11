Ink Protocol Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $531,548.89 and $248.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.