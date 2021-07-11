Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.14.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $203.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.80. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

