Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Inogen worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.96. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

