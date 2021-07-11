Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,497 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Inovalon worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

