InsaneCoin Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,434.47 and $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00377732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.04 or 0.01676629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,563,303 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.