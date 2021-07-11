Insula Achieves Market Cap of $536,421.93 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $536,421.93 and $97.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00231233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.91 or 0.00756994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

