InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Hits $14.65 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003793 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $2.69 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00115318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.55 or 1.00001805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00947742 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

