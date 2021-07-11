Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0499 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $68,621.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00160728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.25 or 0.99872682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00958892 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,778,534 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.