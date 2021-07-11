Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 64,950 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Infinera comprises approximately 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Infinera worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 585,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.