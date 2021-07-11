Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.40. The company had a trading volume of 550,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,099. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

