Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.