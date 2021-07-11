Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

UBER stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. 15,400,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,577,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

