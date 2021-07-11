Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.73. 2,073,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

