Intellectus Partners LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. 4,997,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,433. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.