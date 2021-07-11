Intellectus Partners LLC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

