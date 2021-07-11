Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

