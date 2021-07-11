International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.37 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

