Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $183,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $950.78. 341,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $866.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

