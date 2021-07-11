Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.51% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 719,200.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.