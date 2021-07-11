Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 3.53% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.