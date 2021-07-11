Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00.

