Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $82.18 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

