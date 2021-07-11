IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $97,066.97 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $97,066.97 and $4,131.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00892587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005411 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.