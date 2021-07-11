IOST Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.38 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. IOST has a market cap of $356.12 million and $56.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

