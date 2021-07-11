IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $183.46 million and $8.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

