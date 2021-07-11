IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $767,631.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00005444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00890096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005346 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

