IRISnet Hits One Day Volume of $3.31 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $79.16 million and $3.31 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,286,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,358,836 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.