iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,888,041 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89.

