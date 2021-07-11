iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

