iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.