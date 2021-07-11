iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

