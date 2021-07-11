iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $233,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $111.59. 2,502,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

