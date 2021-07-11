iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

