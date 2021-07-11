ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $646.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.70 million and the lowest is $627.80 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

