Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 125.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

