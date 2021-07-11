Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,136,922 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.36% of Workday worth $823,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

