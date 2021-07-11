Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 369,482 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.14% of AON worth $1,110,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON stock opened at $236.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.21. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

