Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 46,973 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.45% of Humana worth $786,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.65 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

