Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 50,813 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.51% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $978,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $168.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

