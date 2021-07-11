Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,033,710 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.59% of Boston Scientific worth $1,969,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

