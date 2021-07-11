Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 533,710 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.70% of United Parcel Service worth $1,037,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.