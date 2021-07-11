Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,176 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Eli Lilly and worth $936,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

