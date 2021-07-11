Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,547 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of Alphabet worth $4,586,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,591.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,450.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

