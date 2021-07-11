Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725,983 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.87% of Illumina worth $1,046,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $476.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

